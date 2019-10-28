Jayce Tingler is the man for the San Diego Padres.

The club announced the 38-year-old Smithville, MO native as its new manager on Monday.

The #Padres have agreed to terms with Jayce Tingler to become the 21st manager in franchise history: https://t.co/gsxkKbLPvP pic.twitter.com/ZtjCho3eRh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 28, 2019

“Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he’s the right person to lead our talented roster,” said general manager A.J. Preller in a statement. “His multi-faceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the Major League level, were key factors in his selection as our manager. We are excited for Jayce to build upon the foundation we’ve laid in San Diego as we set our sights on October baseball.”

Tingler succeeds Andy Green, who was fired by the Padres late last month at the end of his fourth season with the club.

The team will officially introduce Tingler at a press conference on Thursday.