The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger to a two-year contract through the 2022 season, the team announced Monday evening.

The #Padres have signed RHP Mike Clevinger to a two-year contract through the 2022 season.



Clevinger will also undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday: https://t.co/pGMY4oAyFu pic.twitter.com/uAc5bsX9JD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 16, 2020

The deal replaces Clevinger’s two remaining seasons of arbitration eligibility and includes deferments and performance bonuses, per the Padres.

Clevinger, 29, registered a 2.84 ERA in four regular season starts for the Padres in 2020 after being acquired in a trade from the Cleveland on Aug. 31. He posted a 3.02 ERA in eight combined starts with San Diego and Cleveland. The right-hander was diagnosed with a right elbow injury following his final regular season start on Sept. 23 versus the Los Angeles Angels, and the injury also caused him to be removed in the second inning of his lone postseason appearance in the 2020 National League Division Series on Oct. 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clevinger is scheduled to undergo "Tommy John" surgery on Nov. 17, and he is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season.