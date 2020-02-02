49ers lead Chiefs 20-10 after third quarter of Super Bowl LIV

Mostert finishes off drive with touchdown to extend Niners' lead

Raheem Mostert scored on a one-yard TD run after Fred Warner intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass as the San Francisco 49ers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 after the third quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Robbie Gould has converted two field goals for the 49ers, who were tied 10-10 with the Chiefs at halftime.

Jimmy Garoppolo found Kyle Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, he is 17-20 with 183 passing yards.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs on a touchdown scoring drive in the first quarter that culminated in him running in a touchdown from one yard out.

The 49ers won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, giving the Chiefs the ball to start the game.