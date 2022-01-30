So far, so good for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners lead the Los Angeles Rams 10-7 at halftime in the NFC Championship after a field goal from Robbie Gould late in the second quarter.

The Rams got the first score of the game on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp midway through the second, but it didn’t take long for the Niners to answer.

Speedy receiver Deebo Samuel caught a short pass from Jimmy Garoppolo out wide and took it 44 yards to the endzone to pull San Francisco even with just over six minutes to play in the half.

However, Samuel took a hard hit on an incomplete pass over the middle late in the second quarter and stayed down on the field for a while, but made it to the sideline without assistance. He was back after sitting out one play, finishing the first half with two catches for 46 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to their first Super Bowl since 1988 with a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship earlier on Sunday.