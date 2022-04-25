The San Francisco 49ers officially picked up the fifth-year option for defensive end Nick Bosa on Monday.

Bosa, 24, was originally taken with the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

49ers picked up Nick Bosa's fifth-year option today, not there ever was a doubt about that. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

A two-time Pro Bowler, Bosa appeared in all 17 games for the Niners in 2021. He finished fourth among all players with 15.5 sacks last season. The Fort Lauderdale, FL also added 52 tackles and four forced fumbles.

Bosa was the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after a debut campaign that saw him 47 tackles, 9.0 sacks and an interception.

Bosa is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa.