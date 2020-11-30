The San Francisco 49ers have been forced to play their next two homes games - next Monday night against the Buffalo Bills and Week 14 against the Washington Football Team - at State Farm Stadium in Arizona following new COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County, the team announced on Monday.

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona," the team said in a statement.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time."

The new restrictions in Santa Clara County include a ban on all contact sports and a 14-day quarantine for people travelling to the area from 150 miles away.

San Francisco, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, sit last in the NFC West with a 5-6 record, but are coming off a dramatic 23-20 victory over division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.