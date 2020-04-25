MIAMI — Running back Matt Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick Saturday.

The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Breida, who is from Brandon, Florida, averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.

Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019, and 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was their leading rusher.

Breida signed a restricted free agent tender this month worth about $3.3 million. The 49ers still have running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon under contract for 2020.

--

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.

The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.

Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).

The Eagles selected TCU wideout Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.