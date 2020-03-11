The city of San Francisco has issued a ban for gatherings of 1,000 people or more, which includes the Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

The city of San Francisco has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. This includes Golden State Warriors games. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 11, 2020

According to Smith, the ban would be in place for two weeks, which would impact two Warriors home games.

The Warriors are currently schedule to host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The ban is a result of the spread of COVID-19, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

The San Jose Sharks, who play in nearby Santa Clara county, also have a ban of large gatherings in the area. It's not yet know how the three home games affected by the ban will be played.