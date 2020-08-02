SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Solano hit a two-run single for an early lead and the San Francisco Giants overcame an injury to starting pitcher Drew Smyly to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 Saturday night.

Smyly experienced discomfort in his left index finger while pitching to Rob Refsnyder leading off the fifth. The lefty was pulled and will have an MRI on Sunday.

Caleb Baragar (2-0) later recorded the final out in the inning.

Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor left the game in the bottom of the third with right oblique tightness.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run single in the first for Texas and Evan Longoria's two-run double tied it in the bottom half.

Solano's single made it 4-2 in the third.

Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk — one of his four free passes — in the sixth to give the Giants insurance and Solano singled in another run in the eighth.

Jordan Lyles (0-1) walked five and allowed four runs on three hits in four innings making his first start of the year for Texas.

The Rangers will try to avoid a sweep Sunday after losing 9-2 on Friday, which started a six-game stop in the Bay Area. Texas is set to play in Oakland next week.

The Giants are 14-3 against the Rangers in San Francisco, and also beat them in both home game during the 2010 World Series.

SHORT STARTS

With Smyly's untimely exit, San Francisco has now gone its initial nine games without a starting pitcher completing five innings, the longest such streak to start a season in major league history, according to STATS.

SIBLINGS CELEBRATE

Brothers Scott and Tyler Heineman walked out to home plate from opposite dugouts and represented the Rangers and Giants to confirm the lineup cards, then posed for a photo with the umpires.

Scott homered in the Texas ninth and his brother watched him round the bases. Tyler doubled in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF-INF Danny Santana missed his third straight game with tightness in his forearm near the elbow, a concerning issue that will have the Rangers be extra cautious and he is unlikely to throw for about a week. He was available as a left-handed hitter off the bench and to pinch run but can't play defence. The Rangers have discussed placing him on the injured list. “It definitely has been brought up but I don't think we're ready to make that decision just yet,” manager Chris Woodward said. ... “He says he feels pretty good but we're still going to be careful with it.”

Giants: OF prospect Hunter Bishop, who tested positive for the coronavirus before camp resumed, is close to ready to return. He posted on Twitter: “I’m completely healthy and strong! Obviously the protocols and testing are what is limiting from stepping foot on the field — but I’m all about safety and the health of the players present. Hopefully back ASAP.” Manager Gabe Kapler added no specifics other than: “Hunter said it all. The ASAP that he put out there is really well said.”

ROSTER MOVE

Giants C Rob Brantly cleared waivers and was outrighted to the club's San Jose alternate site.

UP NEXT

LHP Kolby Allard (0-0) makes his first 2020 appearance pitching the series finale Sunday for the Rangers while the Giants didn't announce a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports