San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey says he’s still not sure if he will play this season.

“There’s still some reservation on my end. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks,” Posey said Saturday.

Posey said he wouldn’t be surprised by any development right now, including the cancellation of MLB’s planned 60-game season. The U.S. has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases with a series of daily records in recent days.

“It would be a little bit maybe naive or silly not to gauge what’s going on around you. Not only around you here but paying attention to what’s happening in the country, in different parts of the country,” Posey said. “Obviously unprecedented times right now so most definitely I’ve thought about it and talked about it with my wife quite a bit.”