The San Francisco Giants have claimed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, it was announced Monday.

Today the Giants claimed LHP Jose Quintana off waivers. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) August 30, 2021

Quintana, 32, has appeared in 24 games for the Angels so far this season but has struggled with a 6.75 ERA in 53.1 innings.

An All-Star in 2016, Quintana signed a one-year deal as a free agent with the Angels in January. He joins a Giants team sitting first in the National League West division at 84-46, two and a half games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Quintana began his career with the Chicago White Sox and was one of the most consistent starters in the American League from 2013 to 2016, recording an ERA of 3.35 in over 800 innings during that span. He was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in July of 2017 and went on to spend the next three and a half seasons on the north side before signing with the Angels this year.

The Arjona, Colombia, native made his big league debut back in May of 2012.