The San Francisco Giants are temporarily closing their facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., it was announced Friday.

Some news: The Giants closed their Scottsdale Stadium facility today “after one person who had been in the facility and one family member exhibited mild symptoms and were tested,” says Farhan Zaidi. The club is awaiting results. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 19, 2020

The Giants recommended that others who had been at the facility should also get tested and most chose to do so. To date, there have been no positive test results but obviously several are pending. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 19, 2020

The Giants' facility closure comes after the Philadelphia Phillies shut down their facility in Clearwater, Fla., following an outbreak. The Toronto Blue Jays closed their facility soon after once a player began exhibiting symptoms. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier on Friday this player had recently been in contact with some members of the Phillies organization.

Both Florida and Arizona have seen severe spikes in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

MLB Opening Day was originally supposed to take place on March 26 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.