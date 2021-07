The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Hill, 25, played in 19 games with Arizona last season, posting a 9-9-1 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Nice pickup in Hill.



Martin Jones obviously will be left unprotected. https://t.co/jwltadQyXE — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 17, 2021

