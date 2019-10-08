Could unrestricted free agent Patrick Marleau be pulling on an NHL sweater soon?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweeted on Tuesday that a few teams have reached out to the 40-year-old and his representatives, including the San Jose Sharks.

Hearing that things are heating up on the Patrick Marleau front. And that the banged-up Sharks are among the teams who have reached out to his camp. Could potentially see a Marleau reunion in San Jose after all. A couple of other teams also in the mix. https://t.co/T7gNGbRkNK — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 8, 2019

Marleau scored 16 goals and tallied 37 points in 82 regular season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He also played in seven playoff games, tallying two points.

The Swift Current, Sask., native was originally drafted by the Sharks in 1997 and played 19 seasons in San Jose before signing with the Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in June and the team bought out the final season of his three-year, $18.75 million contract.

Marleau has 551 goals and 1,166 points in 1,657 career NHL games. In 191 career playoff games, he has 72 goals and 127 points.