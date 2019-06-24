Dreger 'shocked' by lack of dialogue between Leafs and Marner at draft

San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski will make visits to other teams this week with the unrestricted free agent speaking window now open, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun wrote in The Athletic that league sources suggest the visits could be with the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning, though Pavelski's camp would not comment.

“It’s been fascinating and interesting so far,’’ Pavelski told LeBrun. “We’ll go check out a few teams.’’

The 34-year-old, who scored 38 goals and posted 64 points in 75 games this season, added he has not closed the door on returning to the Sharks.

“Yeah we’ll see how that goes,’’ Pavelski said. “Maybe I come back. I don’t know.’’

LeBrun reports the hold up in negotiations is believed to be the term of the deal. He adds the Buffalo Sabres are interested as well in speaking to the 13-year veteran.

Pavelski has spent his entire with the Sharks after being drafted by the team in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Draft. He said earlier this month he hoped the two sides would reach an extension.

“I am still optimistic, we have had a little bit of talks, so hopefully things keep moving forward and go from there,” Pavelski told The San Jose Mercury News in early June. “Things can change in a hurry. The discussions are kind of going on right now and we’ll see how they work out. But definitely optimistic. Definitely love it there and we’ll see where it goes.”

Pavelski was limited to 13 games in the post-season due to injuries, including hand surgery, but still managed to post four goals and nine points.