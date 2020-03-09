The San Jose Sharks may have to play their home games in an empty SAP Center in the immediate future. According to TSN's Rick Westhead, the Santa Clara County Public Health Officer has banned events with more than 1,000 people.

Ban begins Mar. 11. Next Sharks home game Mar. 19 vs Montreal. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 10, 2020

The ban takes effect March 11, per Westhead, and will last for three weeks. The ban will affect three Sharks home games: March 19 against the Montreal Canadiens, March 21 against the Boston Bruins, and March 29 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Sharks have two remaining home games scheduled in the regular season, both in April taking place after the ban.

San Jose is out of the playoff picture, sitting second last in the Western Conference with a record of 29-25-5 and 63 points.