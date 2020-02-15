Sharks' Karlsson out for season with broken thumb

San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson will miss the remainder of the season with a broken thumb, the team announced Saturday.

Karlsson will require surgery on the thumb, which was broken in the Sharks' 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Friday.

Karlsson is in his second season with the Sharks and in 56 games with the team this year, the 29-year-old had six goals and 34 assists.

The Sharks recalled defenceman Jake Middleton from their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.