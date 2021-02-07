15m ago
Sharks D Simek fined $5K for slashing
San Jose Sharks defenceman Radim Simek has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for spearing Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident happened at 6:21 of the second period of Saturday's game between the two teams.