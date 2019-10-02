According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is not expected to appeal his three-game suspension for Physical Abuse of Officials.

Kane officially received the automatic ban under Rule 40.4 on Tuesday, two days after he was ejected from the Sharks’ final preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights for abuse of officials.

An appeal would have been heard by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who has the power to uphold, increase, decrease or rescind any suspension upon appeal.

This comes as no surprise but worth mentioning nonetheless: Evander Kane not expected to appeal his auto 3-game abuse of official suspension. Had he appealed, it would have gone to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who could uphold the ruling, rescind it or decrease/increase it. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 2, 2019

The incident occurred at the 12:51 mark of the third period when Kane became involved in an altercation with Golden Knights defenceman Deryk Engelland. Linesman Kiel Murchison separated the two players and knocked Kane to the ice in the process, as the two got up, Kane appeared to shove Murchison in the chest.

Kane picked up a total of 27 penalty minutes in the game, including a 10-minute penalty for abuse of officials and a 10-minute misconduct.

After the game, Kane said there is a difference in the way he is treated compared to other players on the ice when it comes to scrums and gave his side of the incident with the linesman.

"I get kicked out of the game for getting jumped from behind by the referee," Kane said. "I've never seen a ref take five strides. If you look at his face he's getting all his power and he's trying to drive me into the ice, which is what he did. That's unbelievable. Talk about abuse of an official? How about abuse of a player? It's an absolute joke.

"I was just skating up the ice, whistle went, minding my own business and next thing you know I get driven into the ice by one of the officials, for doing nothing. I wasn't even engaged with one of their players. Explain that to me, how I get kicked out of the game for that? Baffling."

Kane, who posted 30 goals and 56 points in 75 games last season, will be eligible to return from the suspension on Oct. 8 against the Predators in Nashville. He will forfeit $112,903.23 to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.