Sharks' Kane to have hearing for elbow

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane will have a hearing Saturday for his elbow on Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

San Jose’s Evander Kane will have a hearing today for Elbowing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 15, 2020

Kane received a two-minute penalty late in the third period of the Sharks' 3-2 win over the Jets Friday. Pionk did not leave the game after the hit.