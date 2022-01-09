San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has cleared unconditional waivers on Sunday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Evander Kane clears unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated by the #SJSharks. The NHLPA intends to file a grievance on Kane's behalf. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 9, 2022

Kane, 30, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sharks on Saturday with the intention to terminate his contract due to breaching his Standard Player Contract and violating the AHL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Vancouver, B.C., native was suspended for 21 games earlier this season for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Kane had two goals and eight points in five games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season and had 22 goals and 49 points in 56 games with the Sharks last season.

The NHLPA released a statement on Saturday to say that they intend to file a grievance in response to the termination of Kane's contract.

We are aware of the San Jose Sharks’ stated intent to terminate Evander Kane’s contract. The NHLPA intends to challenge any such action by filing a grievance. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 8, 2022

Kane will lose approximately $22.9 million if his contract is terminated.