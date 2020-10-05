Why American NHL teams could have a leg up on Canadian-based teams in free agency

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Ryan Donato from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round pick in 2021.

The #mnwild has acquired a third-round selection in the 2021 #NHLDraft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Ryan Donato.



The Sharks received the 2021 third-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins when they sent Patrick Marleau to the Penguins at the trade deadline this season.

Donato, listed at No. 15 on the Trade Bait board, had 14 goals and 23 points in 62 games this past season. He was without a point in two games during the Return to Play.

The 24-year-old centre was traded to the Wild from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline in 2019 in a deal which saw Charlie Coyle head the other way. He is signed through next season at a $1.9 million cap hit.

Furthermore, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the two sides are working on a deal for Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, which could also be completed on Monday as well.

Dubnyk, listed at No. 47 on the TSN Trade Bait board, had a 12-15-2 record during the regular season with a career-worst .890 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average. The 34-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract, carrying a $4.33 million cap hit.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin said in August that Dubnyk had "an off year," but noted he was open to upgrading at the position.

"No, the hierarchy's not clear," Guerin said in August. "Whoever's playing well is going to play. I was disappointed in the goaltending this year. (Alex Stalock) had a tremendous year and Devan had an off year, and it needs to be better. That's just the way it is. And if I told you anything different, I'd be lying to you. It was not a strong point for us.

"Can those two turn it around for you next year? No, I can't say that. If we don't get the feeling that we're going to be better, then we're going to improve it."