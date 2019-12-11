The San Jose Sharks have fired Peter DeBoer, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The move comes with the Sharks in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with a 15-16-2 record and in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

LeBrun adds that this move is, "Purely a hockey decision."

Assistant coach Bob Boughner, former bench boss of the Florida Panthers, is expected to take over on the Sharks bench, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

A native of Dunnville, Ont., DeBoer was in his fifth season as Sharks coach, leading the team to the postseason in all four prior campaigns, including a trip to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final in which the team ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A centre in his playing days, DeBoer was taken in the 12th round of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, but never played in the NHL.

He began his coaching career in 1994 in the Ontario Hockey League where he would spend 13 seasons as a head coach with the Detroit/Plymouth Whalers and Kitchener Rangers before jumping to the NHL in 2008 as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

After three seasons with no postseason appearances, DeBoer was fired by the Panthers and hired by the New Jersey Devils in 2011.

DeBoer would experience immediate success with the Devils, going on a surprise playoff run and reaching the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, falling to the Los Angeles Kings in six games. Following two seasons in which the Devils missed the playoffs, DeBoer would be fired midway through the 2014-15 season.

De Boer is one of only 11 active NHL coaches with at least 400 career victories.

He finishes his Sharks tenure with a combined 198-129-34 record.

The Sharks begin a seven-game homestand Thursday night against the New York Rangers.