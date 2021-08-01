San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has publicly denied an allegation made by his wife on social media that he bet on National Hockey League games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.

“Unfortunately I would like to address the completely FALSE accusations that my estranged and soon to be ex-wife has made against me.” Kane wrote in a statement he released on Twitter Sunday morning.

“Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans here [sic] this directly from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game.”

Kane’s comments come less than 24 hours after the league said it was made aware of the social media posts by Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation.

Anna Kane wrote on Instagram: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

Kane’s gambling history and finances have been public knowledge for some time. A Las Vegas casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

“The facts are I personally had my best season of my career last year and was the most consistent I’ve been throughout my season, I’m proud of that,” Kane said in his Sunday statement. “I love the game of Hockey and would never do any of what was alleged. I look forward to cooperating fully with the league’s investigation, having my name cleared and looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo. According to CapFriendly, which charts hockey salaries, he has made just under $56 million during his NHL career.