San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton said Tuesday he would have welcomed a trade on Monday, which could have allowed him another chance to chase his first Stanley Cup.

“As you get older you realize you only have so many shots at this thing, and it would have been nice to have a chance," Thornton said, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. "I wanted a shot. I’ve been hunting this thing down for 22 years.”

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, three or four teams were interested in Thornton ahead of the trade deadline, but they were not elite contenders who he would have waived his no-move clause to join. LeBrun adds the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche are not believed to have approached the Sharks about a deal.

There was interest in Thornton yesterday, from 3-4 teams, but I don't think they were the elite Cup contending teams he would have waived for. Which is to say, I don't believe Boston, Vegas or Colorado inquired with San Jose. https://t.co/XUTTw1RJR7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2020

Thornton has spent the past 15 seasons with the Sharks, reaching the playoffs 12 times and advancing to the Stanley Cup final once - in 2016, when the team was defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 40-year-old has four goals and 27 points in 62 games this season with the Sharks, who sit 14 points back of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

A veteran of 1,628 career games with the Bruins and Sharks, Thornton has the seventh-most assists (1,088) and 14th-most points (1,505) in NHL history. He has been with the Sharks since being traded from Boston during the 2005-06 season.

San Jose did move veteran forward Patrick Marleau on Monday, sending him to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Marleau did not own any trade protection.