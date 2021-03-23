Is there a market for a ‘modern day fighter’ like Kurtis Gabriel?

San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner were both fined Tuesday after Gabriel cross-checked a member of the Los Angeles Kings during warm-ups on Monday night.

Gabriel was fined $3,017.24 - the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, while Boughner was fined $5,000.

The @NHL announced today fines for @SanJoseSharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner.



Details: https://t.co/i3lMkMG1O2 pic.twitter.com/OL96KYfaFx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2021

Additionally, the Sharks were assessed a conditional fine of $25,000, which will be collected, in addition to any subsequent discipline, in the event of similar inappropriate behavior through March 22, 2022.

The Sharks won Monday's game over the Kings, 2-1.