Sharks' Couture to miss at least six weeks with fractured ankle

It appears the San Jose Sharks will be without their captain for the foreseeable future.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Logan Couture has a fractured ankle and is expected to miss at least six weeks with the injury.

Sounds like brutal news for Logan Couture and the Sharks. Hearing fractured ankle and a week to week, long term absence for the captain. Probably at least six weeks out but we will see. https://t.co/q2vMTBASw9 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 8, 2020

Couture suffered the injury Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues after falling awkwardly into the boards following a collision with Blues defenceman Vince Dunn.

The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 22 assists over 45 games with the Sharks this season, his 11th year with the franchise.