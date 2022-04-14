1h ago
Sharks sign ex-Sens F Veronneau to one-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The San Jose Sharks signed reigning Swedish Hockey League MVP Max Veronneau to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.
Veronneau, 26, spent the 2021-22 season with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League where he registered 34 goals and 60 points in 51 games en route to being named the SHL's most valuable player.
The 6-foot-1 forward was originally signed by the Ottawa Senators as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after four years at Princeton University.
Veronneau has two goals and four points in 16 career NHL games, all with the Senators.