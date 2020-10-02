Could the border have an impact on persuading free agents?

Trade discussions are happening between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild centring on goaltender Devan Dubnyk according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Trade discussions between SJ and Minnesota on veteran goalie Devan Dubnyk. More required. Definitely sounds promising, but not done. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 3, 2020

"More required. Definitely sounds promising, but not done," Dreger wrote on Twitter.

This could take a few days if it ends up getting done. But he’s San Jose’s top goalie target. Idea is a Jones-Dubnyk tandem next season. https://t.co/40wziYOCqB — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 3, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that it could take a few days until the deal ends up getting done, but he is San Jose's top target. LeBrun adds the idea for the Sharks is a Martin Jones-Devan Dubnyk tandem in net next season.

The 34-year-old netminder has spent the past six seasons in Minnesota and started 30 games for the club in 2019-20. He recorded a save percentage of .890 and a goals-against average of 3.35

Prior to his time in the Twin Cities, Dubnyk spent five seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. He also appeared in two games with the Nashville Predators during the 2013-14 season.

The Regina native was selected No. 14 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft.