Up Next

Up Next

Burns on Karlsson: 'We just let him be'

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Timo Meier to a four-year deal with an AAV of $6 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The 22-year-old scored 30 goals and recorded 66 points in 78 games this past season.

Meier was drafted in the first round (9th overall) by San Jose in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Swiss winger has 108 points in 193 NHL games.