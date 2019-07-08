The San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract on Monday.

The team did not disclose financial information for Labanc, who was not arbitration eligible.

The 23-year-old scored career-highs in goals (17) and points (56) in 82 games this past season. He added four goals and nine points in 20 playoff games.

"Kevin took a big step forward in his production last season and has grown into an important part of our team here in San Jose," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "He's always had a dangerous shot but really stepped into a playmaking role for us last season and improved his 200-foot game as well. We think he still has even more potential to tap into and we're excited to see what he can do with an elevated role with this talented group."

Labanc was drafted in the sixth round (171st overall) by San Jose in the 2014 NHL Draft.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The American winger has 116 points in 214 NHL games.