The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Ryan Dzingel on waivers on Friday.

Dzingel scored one goal in six games with the Sharks after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 21.

The 30-year-old forward began the season with the Arizona Coyotes where he scored four goals and seven points in 26 games before being traded to the Maple Leafs, along with defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, for forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick on Feb. 19.

Dzingel has 87 goals and 188 points in 404 career games split between the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Coyotes, and Sharks.