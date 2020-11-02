With potential for busy schedule, Hutchinson sees goalie depth as advantage for Leafs

The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year contract, general manager Doug Wilson announced Monday.

Gabriel, 27, played in 53 games last season for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League, scoring five goals and adding five assists.

"Kurtis provides valuable depth to the organization, having experience at both the NHL and AHL level," said Wilson. "He is a great teammate who brings an extremely competitive, hard working attitude on the ice. We are happy to have him join our organization."

Gabriel has appeared in 38 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils, recording five points.

In the 2018-19 season, he set career highs in games played with 22, scoring two goals and four points.