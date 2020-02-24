19m ago
Sharks, Lightning working on Goodrow trade
The San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning are working on a Barclay Goodrow trade, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
In 62 games for the Sharks this season, Goodrow has eight goals and 16 assists. The 26-year-old has 26 goals and 45 assists in 268 career games, all with the Sharks.
Goodrow has one year left on his deal after this season, with a salary cap hit of $925K.