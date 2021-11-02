The San Jose Sharks have added forward Timo Meier to the COVID-19 protocol list.

Jonathan Dahlen was removed from the list but six players, including Kevin Labanc, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, remain in protocol.

Head coach Bob Boughner also remains in protocol while head trainer Ray Tufts was also added to the list.

The Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night.