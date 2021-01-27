The Sharks announced Wednesday evening that they will return to the SAP Center in San Jose for games beginning on Feb. 13.

There are “a limited number of tickets” available for the two games in Arizona this weekend. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) January 27, 2021

No spectators will be allowed for the season once the club returns to California.

The team held training camp in Arizona after Santa Clara County put a ban on contact sports in place due to COVID-19. They are still scheduled to play their home games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 in Arizona. A "very limited" amount of tickets are available for those games.

San Jose has played their first seven games of the season on the road and will play an additional road game Thursday evening against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

The Sharks are 3-4-0 through the first seven games, good for seventh place in the West Division.