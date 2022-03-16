Tomas Hertl is set for unrestricted free agency in the summer, but his time with the San Jose Sharks might not be over just yet.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the team and the 28-year-old winger are making progress on an extension ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Hearing there’s been progress in contract talks on the Tomas Hertl extension front. Still ongoing discussions. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 16, 2022

Discussions between the two sides are ongoing.

A native of Prague, Hertl is in the final season of a four-year, $22.5 million deal signed ahead of the 2018 season.

Hertl is in his ninth NHL season, all coming with the Sharks.

The 17th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft has appeared in 59 games this season, notching 25 goals and 23 assists. His best season offensively came in 2018-2019 when he had 35 goals and 74 points.

Hertl is the No. 34 name on the current TSN Trade Bait List.