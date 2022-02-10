Tomas Hertl is heading into the final months his current contract, but the San Jose Sharks would like to extend his stay and Sharks acting general manager Joe Will told reporters on Thursday that he "certainly believes" the 28-year-old forward wants to be with the Sharks for the long haul.

Joe Will says he "certainly believes" that Tomas Hertl wants to be in San Jose for the long term. Says they have discussed parameters of a new contract, but doesn't want to get into the details of the negotiations. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 10, 2022

A native of Prague, Hertl is in the final year of a four-year, $22.5 million deal signed ahead of the 2018 season. Will, who is acting GM with Doug Wilson on medical leave, says the two sides have discussed the parameters of a new deal, but would not reveal any details of the negotiations.

With the Sharks six points adrift of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the West and a playoff berth looking unlikely, Will says that the team isn't considering moving Hertl before the deadline.

Joe Will on a deadline for signing Tomas Hertl/potentially trading him: "Don't have any interest in doing anything outside of just working on the negotiation and signing him." — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 10, 2022

"[I] don't have any interest in doing anything outside of just working on the negotiation and signing him," Will said.

Hertl is in his ninth NHL season, all coming with the Sharks.

The 17th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft has appeared in 46 games this season, notching 22 goals and 16 assists. His best season offensively came in 2018-2019 when he had 35 goals and 74 points.