The San Jose Sharks traded goaltender Antoine Bibeau to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in exchange for defenceman Nicolas Meloche.

Bibeau, 25, spent the last two seasons with the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate San Jose Barracuda, while Meloche, 22, also spent last season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles.

"Nicolas is a strong, right-shot defenceman who helps complete our left and right balance on the blueline," Sharks assistant general manager Joe Will said in a statement. "His game is a blend of offense and defense and we feel that his assets will complement our young defensive prospects."

A native of LaSalle, Que., Meloche was a second-round selection by the Avs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Bibeau was signed as a free agent by the Sharks in 2017.

"Antoine has meant a lot to the San Jose Barracuda, highlighted by his appearance in the AHL All-Star game two seasons ago," Will said. "This move was a difficult decision to make, but it will provide an opportunity to the other goaltenders in our strong prospect pool. I want to thank Antoine for his commitment to our organization and wish him all the best in the future."

From Victoriaville, Que., Bibeau was a sixth-round selection out of the QMJHL's Prince Edward Island Rocket by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

He appeared in two NHL games for the Leafs in 2016-17, going 1-1 with a 1.99 goals against average and a save percentage of .927.