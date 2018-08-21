Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez said he "felt great" after his third rehab start Monday night and is expected to return to Toronto to throw a side session before a decision is made on when he will start next according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Sanchez allowed four runs (three earned) with six hits, four walks, one hit-by-pitch and five strikeouts. That gives him a total of 10 walks in 11 innings over his rehab starts.

It was his third start in the minors since beginning a rehab assignment for a finger contusion that has kept him out since June 21.

In 79.2 innings over 15 starts this season, Sanchez is 3-5 with and ERA of 4.52. It's the second season in a row he's been derailed by hand injuries after throwing a career-high 192.0 innings in 2016.

