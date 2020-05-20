With Wednesday's announcement the 108th Grey Cup, if it is played, will be at the home stadium of the finalist with the better record, Saskatchewan will now host the 110th Grey Cup in 2022.

Saskatchewan was scheduled to host the Grey Cup this November with Hamilton scheduled to host next year's Grey Cup.

Hamilton will remain the host of the 109th Grey Cup in 2021, while Saskatchewan's date is now moved back to 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty across the country and across the world, and the ability to host the 2020 Grey Cup to the scope and scale that our fans expected was becoming less and less likely,” Grey Cup Festival Co-Chair and Saskatchewan Roughriders President Craig Reynolds said in a team release. “Pair that with the need to allow for as much time as possible to have a 2020 season, and we know this is the right decision for the CFL, our Club and for our fans.”

“More than 100 volunteers worked alongside Roughrider employees over the last year to make the 2020 Grey Cup Festival the best one yet. Unfortunately, with all those plans we never could have anticipated this pandemic,” said Grey Cup Festival Co-Chair and Saskatchewan Roughrider Board Chair Randy Beattie. “We are, nonetheless, so thankful for all the hard work and dedication that went into the Festival, which has laid the groundwork for a successful event in 2022.”