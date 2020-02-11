1h ago
Roughriders agree to deal with QB Franklin
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and quarterback James Franklin have agreed to a deal for one-year and roughly $100K in guaranteed money, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.
TSN.ca Staff
Franklin spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, and finished last year throwing 75-11 for 822 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games.
Franklin joins a Roughriders team with another former Argonauts quarterback, Cody Fajardo, atop the depth chart at the quarterback position.