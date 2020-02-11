Countdown to CFL free agency: Jefferson agrees to terms with Bombers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and quarterback James Franklin have agreed to a deal for one-year and roughly $100K in guaranteed money, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

The deal for QB @JFrankTank1 with @sskroughriders is for 1 year and “hard money” of roughly $100k. #cfl #riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 11, 2020

Franklin spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, and finished last year throwing 75-11 for 822 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games.

Franklin joins a Roughriders team with another former Argonauts quarterback, Cody Fajardo, atop the depth chart at the quarterback position.