The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday they are bringing back Canadian kicker Brett Lauther.

Lauther returns after two seasons with the Riders, converting on 32 of 41 field goal attempts (78 per cent) in 2019.

The season before, Lauther was the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Special-Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian for making 54 of his 60 kicks (90 per cent).

Prior to his time in Regina, Lauther spent four seasons in Hamilton with the Tiger-Cats.

The 30-year-old is a native of Truro, N.S., and played college ball at Saint Mary's.