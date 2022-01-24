The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Darvin Kidsy and American defensive back Will Sunderland, it was announced Monday.

Kidsy signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played five games with the club over two seasons. He spent 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks' on the practice roster.

Sunderland signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks, playing in three preseason games in 2021.