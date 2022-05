The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman DeMarcus Christmas and American running back Troymaine Pope, the team announced on Wednesday.

Christmas played five seasons at Florida State (2014-18) registering 106 defensive tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 13 passes defended in 44 games. He was named third-team All-ACC in his senior year.

Pope was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has played 24 NFL games with the Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. He has 37 carries for 140 yards and 11 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.