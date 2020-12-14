The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed general manager and vice president of football operations Jeremy O'Day as well as head coach Craig Dickenson to two-year contract extensions on Monday.

Some familiar faces are sticking around Riderville.



O'Day, 46, played with the Roughriders for 11 years as an offensive lineman before joining the front office following his retirement in 2011. He was named general manager in 2019 after Chris Jones left for the NFL.

“Jeremy has showed tremendous dedication to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and his leadership, especially through the challenges of 2020, has been outstanding,” said Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds . “Beyond that, he led the 2019 team to the best record we’ve had since 1970 and continues to build the Roughriders for long-term success. I am thrilled that he has committed to being with us through the 2023 season.”

Dickenson, 49, has coached the Riders for one season, finishing with an impressive 13-5 record, earning the West Division's Coach of the Year award in 2019. Saskatchewan fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.

“In his first season as head coach, Craig did an exceptional job leading and supporting our players on and off the field and the results speak for themselves,” said O’Day. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as we prepare for next season and beyond.”

Offensive coordinator Jason Maas and defensive coordinator Jason Shivers were also given extensions through the 2022 seasons.