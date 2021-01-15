The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Terran Vaughn to a one-year contract extension.

Terran Vaughn has signed a one-year contract extension.



The 26-year will remain with the club through the 2021 season after joining the Riders in 2017. The Beaumont, Texas native made 15 starts at left tackle in 2019. Vaughn made his CFL debut in 2018 and has played 22 games, all with the Roughriders. Prior to making his debut, Vaughn had NFL stints with the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.