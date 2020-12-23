The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday the team has signed offensive linemen Brendon LaBatte and Dan Clark through the 2022 season.

Clark is coming off an All-Star season in 2019. The 32-year-old from Regina has spent his entire CFL career with his hometown Roughriders.

LaBatte missed the first part of the 2019 season but returned for the final six games of the regular season and West Final.

The 2013 Most Outstanding Lineman has spent the past eight seasons with the Roughriders after beginning his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 34-year-old is also a six-time CFL All-Star.