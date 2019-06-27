CFL Wired: Week 2 - Davis and Redblacks hold off strong showing from Fajardo

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders registered a profit of nearly $1.5 million last season, the CFL club announced Thursday.

The Riders held their annual general meeting Wednesday at Mosaic Stadium. According to chief financial officer Kent Paul's report, the franchise's profit was $1,467,062, up from $781,930 last year.

Saskatchewan posted a 12-6 record in 2018 to finish second in the West Division standings. The club hosted the conference semifinal, losing 23-18 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

But that playoff game netted the Riders an additional $1.8 million in revenue, resulting in an $800,000 profit.

Paul's report also stated total gross revenues were $40.4 million, compared to $37.3 million last year. The Riders also led the CFL in tickets sold — 30,357 per game — and scanned attendance (27,547 per game).

The Roughriders also earned $17.2 million in ticket sales compared to $16.7 million in 2017-18. And merchandise sale revenues were up slightly, ending at a CFL-best $6.8 million.

The Riders' board of directors elected Eric Dillion and Greg Yuel as new members. Dillon is the CEO of Conexus Credit Union while Yuel is the president/CEO at PIC Investment Group Inc.

Randy Beattie was elected as the new board chairman while Barry Clarke remains vice-chairman.