Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan confirmed to CTV's Darrell Romuld that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Ryan, a 38-year-old native of Regina, says he'll be fine after a small surgery, but is speaking out so others will get their regular check-ups.

Ryan played 18 games with the Roughriders last season after spending 12 years in the NFL, most notably with the Seattle Seahawks.